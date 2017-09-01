NovaScott receives gelcoat supplier approval from Gamesa Brazil

NovaScott, the 50:50 joint venture between Scott Bader and Orbis Group, will supply its gelcoat technology for the production of all nacelles manufactured for wind turbine manufactuer Gamesa in Brazil. All NovaScott gelcoats are manufactured at the Novapol production facilities in Serra, and supplied to the Brazilian composites market, as well as to customers throughout South America. NovaScott also distribute high performance specialty resins, tooling products and structural adhesives imported from Scott Bader.
"We are really delighted and proud to have achieved this challenging approval from Gamesa. We look forward to providing Gamesa with a secure local supply of high quality gelcoat for nacelle production in Brazil,” says Juan Felipe Ruiz Zuluaga, General Manager of NovaScott.
