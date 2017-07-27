Northern Composites looks to expand products and reach

Richard Hewett, president of Northern Composites Inc. (Hampton, NH, US), reports that his company is the midst of a substantial strategic reorganization designed to reposition the composites material distributor as a national supplier of consumable and process materials for composites manufacturing operations.

Northern Composites has facilities in New Hampshire and Greensboro, NC, US, and traditionally has served American customers located east of the Mississippi River, supplying everything from structural cores to adhesives to prepregs.

However, says Hewett, in 2016 the company launched its own line of process materials as part of a larger effort to expand its reach to serve the entire American market. “We felt it was important to instill in customers the confidence of a national brand,” Hewett says. The effort, he says, has been promising, with 2017 YTD process materials sales up 24% compared to the same period in 2016. “We are very encouraged by that,” he says.

Now, the company is considering next steps. The most immediate goal, says Hewett, is to decrease product delivery times by expanding the company’s footprint. This will likely be done via the establishment of another American facility, probably west of the Mississippi. Hewett says Northern Composites is considering partnering with another distributor, establishing its own facility, or working with suppliers. An announcement about such an expansion is expected soon.