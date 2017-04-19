North Central Equity acquires Sunrise Fiberglass

Minneapolis-based holding company North Central Equity has acquired Sunrise Fiberglass (Wyoming, Minn.), a company that specializes in producing custom-fabricated fiberglass components and related assemblies.

Sunrise Fiberglass makes fiberglass-reinforced composite components, structures and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers in a range of industries. The company’s services include creating molds, fabricating parts with open-faced and closed molds using a variety of resins, and assembling, painting and finishing those fiberglass parts to specific customer requirements. Sunrise maintains a Quality System and a Material Requirements Planning System to meet each customer’s particular demands for quality and delivery.

Elam Baer, CEO of North Central Equity, said in a news release that Bernie Coyle, who has almost a decade of experience with North Central operating companies, will now lead the company. Ray Pixley, who was previously president and CEO, will continue after the acquisition in a new role at Sunrise Fiberglass as vice president of sales. Rod Van Wyngarden will join Sunrise and assist Pixley in the new role as vice president of marketing at Sunrise Fiberglass.