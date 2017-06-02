Nordex Group acquires SSP Technology A/S

The Nordex Group (Hamburg, Germany) is acquiring Denmark-based SSP Technology A/S, a developer and manufacturer of rotor blade molds and the holder of numerous patents for the production processes for this component. The acquisition includes IP rights, around 70 employees and the facilities with a floor area of about 10,000 square meters in Kirkeby, Denmark.

With this transaction, Nordex aims to reinforce its technological position in the development of even larger and more efficient turbines. Looking forward, the greater integration of mold and prototype engineering will allow Nordex to respond more flexibly to fast-changing market conditions. Nordex develops and produces rotor blades at its facilities in Germany and in Spain and also works with external partners in production and mold engineering.

SSP Technology A/S was founded in 2001 and has been engineering rotor blade molds and prototypes for turbines of between 1.5 and 8.0 MW since then. The largest rotor blade prototype produced by SSP to date has a length of almost 90 metres.

“Our partnership with SSP Technology extends as far back as 2003 and has always been very successful and constructive. I am convinced that we will be able to significantly strengthen our innovation ability by integrating the blade experts at SSP. Rotor blades are key to lowering the cost of energy,” says Jose Luis Blanco, COO of Nordex SE.