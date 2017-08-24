NIAR receives Nadcap Accreditation for materials testing

Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Resarch (NIAR) has received Nadcap accreditation after successfully passing a Nadcap audit in materials testing. This is an expansion of NIAR’s scope of Nadcap certification to include both composites and metals.



This achievement is important for NIAR as it demonstrates the institute’s ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications and delivering the highest standards of materials testing. The aim of the Nadcap program is to assess process capability for compliance to industry standards and customer requirements.