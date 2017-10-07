NIAR adds NDI capabilities

Related Topics:
The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (Wichita, KS, US) has expanded its capabilities with the addition of several nondestructive inspection (NDI) systems, including an industrial-scale digital x-ray and 3-D computed tomography system, or x-ray CT.
The x-ray CT is a multisource (225/450 kV) and multidetector comprehensive system used to inspect small and large objects up to 5 ft without sectioning. This inspection system is used to visualize interior features of solid objects, improving processes such as failure analysis, quality control, troubleshooting manufacturing issues, and the inspection of a variety of articles including additive-manufactured thick metallic structures and fiber fractures in composite laminates.
Computed tomography is a high-fidelity NDI technique that reconstructs 3-D images of an object, including the internal surfaces and interior details, from numerous micron-level 2-D digital radiographic projections using smart computer algorithms and high-performance computing power. Digital radiographic images are generated by 360° rotation of the object on a motorized stage, which is in between a microfocus x-ray source and a detector. The real-time evaluation capability of CT with digital radiography increases productivity and eliminates the cost of consumables that are required during traditional x-ray. High-performance, multi-threaded computing and novel reconstruction techniques enable production of dynamic volumetric 3-D models that include time and motion (4-D), which allows real-time inspections of a moving part.
This new capability was made possible through a Defense University Research Instrumentation Program of the Office of Naval Research (ONR).
