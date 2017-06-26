New Zealand wins 35th America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand has won the 35th America’s Cup, defeating ORACLE TEAM USA on June 26 on the Great Sound in Burmuda. The Kiwi team dominated the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup, winning eight races to ORACLE TEAM USA’s one race win, giving the New Zealanders a final winning scoreline of 7-1. ORACLE TEAM USA defeated Emirates Team New Zealand in 2013 in San Francisco to win the 34th America's Cup.



The America’s Cup was last won by a team representing New Zealand in 2000 and they are now the Defenders of the America’s Cup for the 36th installment of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.



In the final press conference of the 35th America’s Cup, Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand, also announced that the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has accepted the challenge of Circolo della Vela Sicilia, who will be the Challenger of Record for the 36th America's Cup and will be represented by Luna Rossa.

Race nine started with both Emirates Team New Zealand and ORACLE TEAM USA enjoying clean starts and engaged in a drag race to the first mark, the US team edging just ahead but then losing ground to their rivals on the run to the second mark.



By the third mark the Challenge’s lead was up to 26 seconds, increasing further still at the fourth mark, up to 34 seconds. ORACLE TEAM USA managed to peg back their rivals slightly in the latter stages of the race, but New Zealand sealed their win in impressive style, crossing the finish line for the final time in the 35th America’s Cup 55 seconds ahead of the US team.

Peter Burling, helmsman, Emirates Team New Zealand, says, “We’re just blown away. We came here to win the America’s Cup and right now we’re taking the America’s Cup back home to New Zealand. To be able to win eight races in Beautiful Bermuda in front of a big crowd of our own fans is overwhelming, we’re just happy to be able to share this moment with them, we’re just blown away.

Jimmy Spithill, skipper, ORACLE TEAM USA, says, "On behalf of the whole of ORACLE TEAM USA, congratulations to Emirates Team New Zealand. What an incredible team. They’ve been a class above everyone in the 35th America’s Cup and we take our hats off to you. Well done. They sailed better than anyone else out here and so, rightly so, they are the 35th America’s Cup champions."

Yachts that compete in the America's Cup are now made substantially of carbon fiber composites, including in the "wing" sails, hulls and a variety of other components.