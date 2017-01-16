MT-Propeller develops a composite seven-bladed propeller

MT-Propeller (DeLand, Fla.) built and is testing a composite seven-blade propeller for general aviation use. The company conducted test flights, eight flights in total with five hours flight time, and performed a functional, performance and noise test with "very promising results."

The company stated that it is in technical talks with turbine engine manufacturers, to work together for the certification and customizing the gear box to get the best out of the unducted prop fan, which MT-Propeller called the "seven-bladed prop."

