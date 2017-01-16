MT-Propeller develops a composite seven-bladed propeller

The company designed it for general aviation use.

News: 1/16/2017

Managing Editor- Electronic Products

MT-Propeller (DeLand, Fla.) built and is testing a composite seven-blade propeller for general aviation use. The company conducted test flights, eight flights in total with five hours flight time, and performed a functional, performance and noise test with "very promising results." 

The company stated that it is in technical talks with turbine engine manufacturers, to work together for the certification and customizing the gear box to get the best out of the unducted prop fan, which MT-Propeller called the "seven-bladed prop." 
 

News

BYK, HOMA opens new additive lab in Russia

Siemens receives certification for 8-MW offshore wind turbine prototype

ALTANA AG acquires Solvay’s formulated resins business

Video: SpaceX successfully launches and lands rocket

Airbus 2016 orders beat Boeing’s

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.