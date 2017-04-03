Mitsubishi renames chemical holdings business

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. (Sacramento, CA, US) reported on April 3 that it has changed its name to Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

Until now, the firm's parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC), has operated six business groups that included Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Rayon, and Mitsubishi Plastics. Effective April 1, these three groups will be combined and renamed Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (MCC).

As a result of this change, Effective April 1, 2017, the organization's California-based company, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., has changed its corporate name to Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. (MCCFC). This name change will have no impact on how the company operates its existing facilities in California that provide production, warehouse and sales support services.

Furthermore, the company's address, telephone numbers and remittance address all remain the same as they were before. In addition, the current website, www.mrcfac.com, will remain active but soon transition to www.mccfc.com.