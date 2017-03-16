Mitsubishi Rayon Co. acquires Gemini Composites

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (MRC, Tokyo, Japan) has acquired Gemini Composites (Seattle, Wash.), the design, engineering and prototyping firm specializing in product development using forged composite technology.

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. (Irvine, Calif.), MRC’s wholly owned subsidiary, acquired all the shares of Gemini currently owned by its founder Paolo Feraboli and made the firm a subsidiary of it effective March 1, 2017.

"We are thrilled to add Gemini to our portfolio of highly specialized businesses, and welcome the talented group of associates to the Mitsubishi Rayon team," says Akira Nakagoshi, general manager of carbon fiber and composites of Mitsubishi Rayon (Tokyo, Japan) and member of the board of MRCFCAC. "The Gemini team will greatly enhance the capability of MRC to develop engineered solutions for our customers, and to assist them from initial concept all the way to start-of-production using our carbon fiber sheet molding compounds (CFSMC). Gemini adds a strategic growth platform to our organization with its breakthrough approach to product development, as in the case of the award-winning Union FC snowboard binding.”

MRC is today the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of CFSMC, which is the base material used in forged composite technology. The company has been proactively conducting CFSMC marketing to car manufacturers in Japan, Germany and North America since it established its new SMC production line in 2015 at its Toyohashi Production Center in Aichi Prefecture. MRC believes that the acquisition will further enhance its product development capability for automotive SMC components and enable development of innovative products based on a component design-driven approach.

“Once we laid out the background know-how of design and engineering with discontinuous carbon fibers with Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration, we saw the opportunity to expand the Forged Composite technology to other products and markets,” says Paolo Feraboli, founder and CEO of Gemini. “That’s how Gemini started developing innovative aerospace, automotive and sporting products, resulting in numerous patents for our customers worldwide.”