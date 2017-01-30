MHI Vestas unveils 9MW offshore turbine

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (Aarhus, Denmark) has unveiled an upgraded 8MW wind turbine that can reach 9MW at specific site conditions. The company’s prototype at Østerild, Denmark reportedly broke the energy generation record for a commercially available offshore wind turbine on Dec. 1, 2016 producing 216,000 kWh over a 24-hour period. The increased energy production per wind turbine can add greater value for many projects and save on Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) costs as fewer machines will be needed to meet the park capacity.

“We are committed to delivering turbine technology that is in line with the development of our industry, based on our 20+ years of offshore experience. Reliability remains a key enabler, and our approach to developing our existing platform supports this strategy,” says Torben Hvid Larsen, CTO.

“Our prototype at Østerild sets yet another record for power production, producing 216,000 kWh over a 24-hour period. We are confident that the 9MW machine has now proven that it is ready for the market and we believe that our wind turbine will play an integral part in enabling the offshore industry to continue to drive down the cost of energy.”

The 9MW wind turbine is part of the product portfolio designed to deliver affordable offshore wind power. The turbine is based on the V164-8.0 MW, a machine already installed at the 258 MW Burbo Bank Extension, and which has a firm order book of more than 1.6 GW.

Installation of the first project with the most powerful serially produced turbine was successfully completed on Dec. 14, 2016 utilizing the V164-8.0 MW.