Meggitt signs carbon/carbon brake deal with Airbus

International aerospace and defense engineering group Meggitt plc (Christchurch, Dorset, UK) reported on Aug. 1 that it has finalized the terms of a long­-term supply agreement with Airbus whereby Meggitt will supply Airbus’ A321neos with its latest NuCarb carbon/carbon brake, and a new wheel specifically designed to improve the performance characteristics of the aircraft.

Meggitt says the next-generation technology performance enhancements represented by the brakes are key to enabling the A321neo’s higher gross takeoff weight, while delivering significant operating cost and reliability improvements.

NuCarb brakes are produced in Meggitt’s Danville, KY, US, facility, in what the company says is one of the world’s most modern carbon/carbon manufacturing facilities. The brakes will be delivered by Meggitt along with a program of flight testing and certification that has been developed in conjunction with Airbus’ launch schedule.

Tony Wood, Meggitt chief operating officer, says, “We broke new ground with Airbus two decades ago, and are proud to be doing so again by pairing our NuCarb technology with the A321neo. Meggitt is proud to be partnering with Airbus to bring state-of-the-art technology to the A321neo program.”

Meggitt’s relationship with Airbus dates back 20 years when Meggitt collaborated with Airbus to design the first A321 aircraft wheel and brake.