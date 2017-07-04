McClean Anderson launches technology center

Filament winding equipment specialist McClean Anderson LLC (Schofield, WI, US) has opened the Prototype Education & Technololgy Center (PET) at its Schofield headquarters.

The PET Center, says McClean Anderson, is a research and development center plus customer education facility, designed to help current and potential customers understand the fundamentals of composite materials, and how filament winding might be applied to meet manufacturing requirements. The center also can be used to conduct filament winding trials and manufacturing testing.

The fully equipped PET Center includes: