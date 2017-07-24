MC-21 engine nacelle approved by aerospace consultancy

Nacelle Systems Consultancy (NSC, Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK), an independent aerospace powerplant integration company, reports that it has performed a detailed examination of the nacelle for the new Russian PD-14 commercial turbofan engine, developed by the United Engine Corp. (UEC, Moscow, Russia), intended to power the Irkut MC-21 airliner. According to NSC, the PD-14's nacelle successfully integrates the latest technologies and is “a world class product.”

PD-14, which features composite materials, is the first engine for a commercial airliner successfully designed and developed in modern Russia. In 2015-2017, the first and the second stages of the flight trials were successfully performed on an Il-76 flying testbed. The tests had been conducted at all operational speeds, altitudes and thrust ranges. The efficiency and durability of the engine in testing under real operating conditions had been confirmed, with flight trials continuing this year. The procedure of certifying the PD-14 base engine in line with both Russian and International standards has been started and is continuing on schedule.

NSC worked with UEC counterparts to study the design of the Russian nacelle with regard to compliance with the latest certification baseline, including aspects of fire safety and lightning protection. The principal aim of the cooperation between UEC and NSC is the confirmation of the validation and verification of the nacelle for the PD-14 engine to EASA and global regulatory requirements.

“It is easy to produce a design if some design requirements are ignored. A design that satisfies both customers and regulators can only be produced by properly balancing all aspects of design: weight, space, cost, performance, schedule, maintainability, qualification and certification. We are very well acquainted with the international standards and their interpretation in order to support the certification of the Powerplant and its nacelle by EASA and other certifying bodies,” says Michael Thompson, NSC general manager. “We have performed an audit of the Russian nacelle, prompting only minor design changes to be made. We believe that it will facilitate the successful certification of PD-14 nacelle by EASA and help to promote this engine on the international market. In fact the PD-14 nacelle may become the new benchmark standard by which western competitors will compare their products to and attempt to achieve.”