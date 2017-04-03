Matrix Composites appoints Paul Oppenheim as vice president

Matrix Composites Inc. (Rockledge, Fla.) announced that Paul Oppenheim has joined the company as vice president. Oppenheim brings Matrix Composites more than 30 years of aerospace experience in operations, business development and executive leadership having previously worked for such companies as Vanguard Space Technologies, Cobham Composite Products and ATK Composites.

In his vice president position at Matrix, Oppenheim will focus on achieving operational improvement for aero-engine composite programs as well as developing new initiatives and partnerships for the company. “I have followed the tremendous success and technological innovations of Matrix for over 20 years and am proud to have the opportunity to now join this fast growing company,” says Oppenheim.

Matrix Composites President David Nesbitt stated: “We are delighted to have Paul join our team. His appointment is a key element of our continued growth within aero-engine composites and commercial space. His background and experience undoubtedly strengthens our ability to expand to meet the increasing needs of our customers.”