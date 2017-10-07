MaruHachi Group to have European presence

As of July 1, 2017, thermoplastic composites material developer and manufacturer MaruHachi Group (Fukui-city, Japan) expands its activities into the European market in cooperation with Dr. Michael Effing of AMAC GmbH (Aachen, Germany) who will advise and support the company strategically.

The established, family-owned MaruHachi Group has a strong history in automotive and medical

textiles and has been active in the innovative composites market for more than 10 years. The

aim of the cooperation between MaruHachi and AMAC is the strategic development of new

business opportunities in Europe, particularly for applications in the field of sports and leisure,

consumer goods, electronics and electricity, building and infrastructure as well as transportation

like aviation, automotive and the rail sector.

Toshi Sugahara, general manager of MaruHachi, says "We believe that the cooperation with AMAC

will show good results in the establishment of our European presence. We are happy to benefit

from Dr. Effing´s long-term experience in the composites industry, developing

TEPEX thermoplastic composites sheets at DuPont in the 1990s. With our products, we want to contribute to significant weight reductions of the final product, to improve energy efficieny while offering a cost-efficient and high-quality solution."

Effing, the CEO of AMAC adds "MaruHachi is a specialty manufacturer of tailor-made thermoplastic composite components in the form of tapes and so-called organo-sheets, and develops products using various polymer types ranging from polypropylene to high-temperature PEEK and the traditional fiber systems of glass, carbon and aramids. MaruHachi´s products including near-net shaped preforms represent an interesting category of material systems and semi-finished products with higher performance, tailored and optimized for any new applications.“

MaruHachi is partner of the Aachen Center for Integrative Lightweight Production (AZL) and participates in the AZL thermoplastic business platform, together with 17 other partners, including Cato, DSM, DuPont, Evonik, HELM or Schuler, to just name a few.