Magma’s thermoplastic composite pipe qualified to DNVGL-RP-F119

Magma Global (Portsmouth, UK) has completed the first DNV GL qualification of a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Intervention Line under DNVGL-RP-F119. Third-party verification has been provided by DNV GL. The qualification covers m-pipe as an intervention line for dynamic surface to seabed applications.

The DNVGL-RP-F119 thermoplastic composite pipe was developed in conjunction with oil and gas operators and contractors to specifically meet the needs for cost-efficient and reliable solutions, says Ramin Moslemian, project manager at DNV GL.

“There is a great potential for TCPs to deliver lightweight, non-corrosive pipeline solutions, and qualification according to DNVGL-RP-F119 provides a robust assessment of the operational integrity of TCPs, especially under challenging deep water environments,” he says.