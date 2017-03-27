Lantor acquired by Cathay Investments

Related Topics: Core Materials

Lantor Composites

Lantor Composites (Veenendaal, Netherlands), a multinational producer of non-woven materials for the cable and composites industry, has been acquired by the investment firm Cathay Investments (Croydon, UK), following a £24 million revolving credit facility from HSBC.



The acquisition of Lantor has allowed Cathay Investments to provide its clientele with the best possible service in a competitive market place, as well as providing Lantor with a long-term shareholder that knows the industry and will assist with the development of future plans.

Cathay Investments invests in businesses carrying out a range of distribution activities, including composite materials and chemical distribution companies, logistical providers and stationary and toy suppliers.

