Lantor acquired by Cathay Investments

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Lantor Composites (Veenendaal, Netherlands), a multinational producer of non-woven materials for the cable and composites industry, has been acquired by the investment firm Cathay Investments (Croydon, UK), following a £24 million revolving credit facility from HSBC.
The acquisition of Lantor has allowed Cathay Investments to provide its clientele with the best possible service in a competitive market place, as well as providing Lantor with a long-term shareholder that knows the industry and will assist with the development of future plans.
Cathay Investments invests in businesses carrying out a range of distribution activities, including composite materials and chemical distribution companies, logistical providers and stationary and toy suppliers.
Editor PickWabash National to open composites manufacturing facility in Minnesota
This is part of a $10 million longer-term plan to expand production operations for molded structural composites (MSC).