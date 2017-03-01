Kongsberg Defence Systems installs X-ray inspection system from VisiConsult

Norway-based Kongsberg Defence Systems has installed the X-ray inspection system XRHGantry from VisiConsult to perform compliant quality control on composite parts for Lockheed Martin. This Gantry system is specifically designed for big aerostructures like winglets, honeycombs and rudders or complex structures like welded pipes out of titanium. The XRHGantry allows manufacturers to transition from analog film to digital detectors to increase efficiency and save money.

A cornerstone in digital X-ray inspection are demanding quality standards like ASTM 2737, ASTM 2597, NADCAP, EN-17636, BSS7042 and many more. Therefore, VisiConsult developed a comprehensive automatic qualification toolbox that determines all parameters through the use of a DR Phantom: spatial resolution, CNR, SNR and dead pixel map are evaluated through a single click.

As a supplier of customized solutions, VisiConsult implemented special features for Kongsberg Defence Systems. For example, the foldable inspection room is saving a lot of space in comparison to known X-ray protection bunkers. The company claims that it “also gives a never seen flexibility as the whole system can be moved at any time.” The XRHGantry itself can be modified in terms of dimension and layout depending on the inspection task, while common inspection processes are simply automated through CNC controlled sequences.