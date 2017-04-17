Kaman increases stake in India joint venture with Kineco

Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. (Bloomfield, Conn.) and India-based Kineco Limited (Kineco) announced Kaman has increased its stake in the parties’ Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd. to 49%. The Goa-based joint venture manufactures advanced composite structures for aerospace, imaging/medical, and other industries for customers including BAE Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The joint venture employs more than 150 people at its composites manufacturing facility in Goa. The operation produces complex composite structures utilizing the latest carbon material and autoclave curing technology.