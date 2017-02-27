Job opportunity: Materials and Processes Engineer

Materials and Processes Engineer at Scaled Composites

Duties and Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:  Material selection, characterization and qualification testing

 Material specification writing

 Material process development and troubleshooting

 Data collection, database entry/support and report writing

 Hands-on manufacturing and assembly support

 Laminate analysis and sizing

 Simultaneous work on multiple projects Required:

 A strong understanding of composite manufacturing and assembly

 Experience with mechanical lamina (coupon) testing using best practice test methodology

 Design of experiments as applied to materials qualification or process development

 Hands-on composites fabrication and assembly experience

 Strong problem solving, organizational, and communication skills

 Proficiency in 3D Computer Aided Design

 A minimum of three years of directly related work experience

 Bachelor of Science in a relevant engineering discipline or substantial equivalent experience

 Proof of U.S. Citizenship Desired:

 Ability to work in multiple engineering disciplines on an aggressive schedule

 Proficiency in Catia V5 or Solidworks

 Proficiency in FEMAP or other finite element analysis software

 Rapid prototyping experience

 Aircraft homebuilding experience or other hands-on design or build experience

 Pilot’s License

 DOD Secret Clearance

 Additional degrees or additional relevant work experience Essential job functions:

 Occasionally required to stand, walk and sit for prolonged periods of time

 Manual dexterity and coordination are required (e.g., to operate computer keyboard)

 Requires mobility (e.g., climb stairs, balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl)

 Requires the ability to bend and reach

 Occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds

 Vision at close distances and the ability to adjust focus Candidates can apply at: resume@scaled.com​

The Materials and Processes Engineer will develop and maintain the knowledge base of the materials and processes used on Scaled projects and will have significant responsibility across multiple programs. This role requires both a sound knowledge of the practical and theoretical application of composites to aerospace structures. This work includes developing materials and processes suitable for new Scaled projects and supporting the existing projects with liaison support as required and will frequently include test design, support and documentation.