Job opportunity: Materials and Processes Engineer

Materials and Processes Engineer at Scaled Composites
Duties and Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:
-
Material selection, characterization and qualification testing
-
Material specification writing
-
Material process development and troubleshooting
-
Data collection, database entry/support and report writing
-
Hands-on manufacturing and assembly support
-
Laminate analysis and sizing
-
Simultaneous work on multiple projects Required:
-
A strong understanding of composite manufacturing and assembly
-
Experience with mechanical lamina (coupon) testing using best practice test methodology
-
Design of experiments as applied to materials qualification or process development
-
Hands-on composites fabrication and assembly experience
-
Strong problem solving, organizational, and communication skills
-
Proficiency in 3D Computer Aided Design
-
A minimum of three years of directly related work experience
-
Bachelor of Science in a relevant engineering discipline or substantial equivalent experience
-
Proof of U.S. Citizenship
Desired:
-
Ability to work in multiple engineering disciplines on an aggressive schedule
-
Proficiency in Catia V5 or Solidworks
-
Proficiency in FEMAP or other finite element analysis software
-
Rapid prototyping experience
-
Aircraft homebuilding experience or other hands-on design or build experience
-
Pilot’s License
-
DOD Secret Clearance
-
Additional degrees or additional relevant work experience
Essential job functions:
-
Occasionally required to stand, walk and sit for prolonged periods of time
-
Manual dexterity and coordination are required (e.g., to operate computer keyboard)
-
Requires mobility (e.g., climb stairs, balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl)
-
Requires the ability to bend and reach
-
Occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds
-
Vision at close distances and the ability to adjust focus
Candidates can apply at: resume@scaled.com
