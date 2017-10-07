ITA-doctoral candidate wins the Hanns-Voith-Foundation Prize 2017 for new materials

ITA-doctoral candidate Magdalena Kimm was awarded the Hanns-Voith-Foundation Prize 2017 for new materials in the amount of 5,000 EUR on June 30, 2017 in Heidenheim, Germany. Kimm obtained the prize for her master thesis, Potential of polymer optical fibers for application in structural health monitoring of fiber-reinforced composites.

Within her thesis, Kimm investigated how sensors made of polymer optical fibers can help to increase aircraft safety by simultaneously decreasing structural weight. Kimm defined technological and economical requirements for sensors for structural health monitoring. On this basis, Kimm analysed the suitability of polymer optical fibers by examining influence factors as costs, readiness for market and commercial availability. Additionally, she ran practical tests at ITA. Within the tests, she produced a FRC structure with textile-integrated fiberoptic sensors. Kimm proved completely automatable integrability of such sensors into the production process of FRC.

The Hanns-Voith-Foundation awards the Hanns-Voith-Foundation prizes for outstanding theses at universities for engineering, sciences and economics.