Şişecam invests in new glass fiber plant in Turkey

Turkey-based Şişecam will invest about $100 million to build a new glass fiber plant in Turkey. The new plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 metric tons, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2018. The Şişecam Glass Fibre business, originally Cam Elyaf Sanayii A.Ş., is now part of the chemicals division of the Şişecam Group, and remains the sole manufacturer of glass fiber in Turkey from its existing glass fiber furnaces and production plant in Gebze, Kocaeli, located 40 miles south east of Istanbul, supplying customers in 30 countries worldwide.

The planned new Şişecam glass fiber plant will be located in Balikesir, the northwestern part of Turkey, very close to the Aegean region industrial cluster where around 80% of wind energy manufacturers in Turkey are now located. The new plant will produce the current range of E-glass fiber reinforcement products supplied as strands, mats and bobbins for producing a variety of glass fiber-filled engineering thermoplastics, phenolic brake pads, gypsum reinforcement, and numerous GRP composite end applications typically using unsaturated polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and polyurethane resins. The range of Şişecam glass fiber products the new plant will produce includes: chopped strands in standard and custom lengths; emulsion and powder bonded chopped strand mats (CSM) for both open molding and continuous production of GRP panels; multi-end continuous strand rovings for GRP production processes such as spray-up, continuous lamination, and sheet molding compound (SMC) applications; single end continuous rovings for filament winding, pultrusion and weaving.

The new plant is primarily aimed at supplying the needs of customers in Europe looking for a reliable supply chain and a more local source of high quality glass fiber products. Key manufacturing sectors that are supplied by Şişecam glass fiber include: wind energy, automotive, land transportation, marine, industrial, building and construction. To meet the specification requirements of key industry sectors, Şişecam glass fiber products have various DNV-GL, Lloyds Register and FDA compliance certifications.