ICON Aircraft provides update, celebrates Oshkosh week

ICON Aircraft (Vacaville, CA, US) says in its latest company newsletter that much has happened over the last 12 months. It says that it has now completed 21 A5 aircraft, refining ICON's quality standards in the process. Thousands of flying hours have been completed on the fleet, testing the reliability and durability of the A5 in the field by using them for one of the most demanding types of flying: flight training. ICON says it has rolled design and manufacturing improvements into a revised Model Year 2018 (MY18) A5, which is now available.

The company built and opened a greenfield, ICON-owned and operated, high-tech, carbon fiber part manufacturing facility in Baja California, in Mexico. It has also opened the first two ICON Flight Centers (IFCs), located in Tampa, FL, US and Vacaville, where more than 125 pilots have been trained. And, the company has started delivering A5s to customers who have already started their own flying adventures.

ICON admits that slowing its aircraft production in 2016 was a tough decision, but it now says it was the right decision. According to the newsletter, “Bringing composite construction in house was necessary to deliver the best aircraft and give us the self-reliance to build A5s at the numbers and quality levels that ICON demands.” Built in less than a year, the new 300,000-square-foot facility is now operational, and the first fuselage it produced was completed and delivered to ICON's Vacaville factory at the end of June for

paint and final assembly. The completed airplane will be ready for delivery to a customer in

September.

The A5 fleet now has about 5,600 collective hours on it, flown by hundreds of different people, including flight training students, rental customers, journalists, and ICON pilots, which have allowed a number of technical improvements to the Model Year 2018 (MY18) A5.

ICON will be at the 2017 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh event, occurring this week through July 31, on Celebration Way, between the Cessna and Cirrus displays.