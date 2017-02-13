IACMI now accepting internship applications

Related Suppliers Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI)

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, Tenn.) has an interest in developing the skills of strong technical undergraduate and graduate students who might one day support the workforce in both talent and leadership. The IACMI Internship Program offers undergraduate and graduate students a chance to participate in a research experience with an assigned mentor at one of IACMI’s partner sites. The experience provides a maximum of 400 hours of participation either in a 10 week short-term appointment or a long-term appointment spanning the course of one year.

Selected candidates will develop and deliver a brief presentation and poster at the IACMI Members’ Meeting. The meeting location and dates vary; however, the meeting will fall within the appointment period. Students will be provided information upon selection. Travel expenses will be reimbursed, according to ORAU Travel Policy. This event provides participants the opportunity to network and showcase their research with 300+ IACMI members to include industry, government, and academic partners.