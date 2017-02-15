IACMI launches compressed gas storage collaboration project

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, Tenn.) has launched the first technical collaboration project in the compressed gas storage focus area. The project will combine partnership efforts from DuPont Performance Materials (Wilmington, De.), the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI, Dayton, Ohio), Composite Prototyping Center (CPC, Plainview, NY) and Steelhead Composites (Golden, Colo.). The target objective of the project is to provide unique advantages to the storage of compressed natural gas with the use of thermoplastic composite technologies to achieve better durability, weight reduction and recyclability.

The project plan will take advantage of several unique technologies combined with the expertise of each partner. DuPont will provide material science and pultrusion expertise; Composite Prototyping Center will leverage its Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) capabilities; as the leader for IACMI's CGS Technology Area, UDRI will contribute material evaluation and mechanical testing; and Steelhead will bring CGS design and testing. DuPont is also providing a novel polyamide resin.

The project proposal begins with the design of a prototype CGS tank based on measured mechanical properties of polyamide composite panels produced by AFP. Pending successful results from two initial phases, the project will conclude with the production of full size tanks.