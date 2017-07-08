IACMI announces new streamlined request for proposal process

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI) is increasing its speed of operations with the launch of the new RFP 3.0 for project development and execution. The new process begins with a short, comprehensive IDEA PAPER to streamline project development and execution. This Idea Paper replaces the White Paper step in the previous process.
Editor PickAliancys styrene-free resins used in Nuna9 solar vehicle
The construction and outer shell of the Nuna9 have been manufactured with a styrene-free Beyone resin from Aliancys.