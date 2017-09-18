Hyperloop One picks potential transit routes

Hyperloop One announced the winners of its Hyperloop One Global Challenge to identify global Hyperloop routes. Following a close assessment of the proposals by a panel of experts in infrastructure, technology and transportation, 10 teams from five countries were chosen from among hundreds of applicants. Additionally, as a direct result of the Global Challenge, Hyperloop One and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), with support from AECOM, will enter a public-private partnership to begin a feasibility study in Colorado.

Hyperloop One will now work closely with each winning team to validate and analyze their proposals further, and provide initial ridership forecasts, business case and preliminary technical analysis of the route and corridor, tailored to the needs of the individual route. Hyperloop One’s business and technical leaders will host in-country workshops with each team, and connect them with Hyperloop One’s global partner network to sharpen the feasibility and scope of the potential routes. Another 11 finalist teams will continue to develop their proposals with the support of Hyperloop One.

The Hyperloop One Global Challenge kicked off in May 2016 as an open call to individuals, universities, companies and governments to develop comprehensive proposals for deploying Hyperloop One's innovative transportation technology in their region.

“The excitement around Hyperloop is in its potential to reimagine transportation by eliminating the barriers of distance and time,” says Michael S. Burke, AECOM’s chairman and chief executive officer. “That half of the winning teams are supported by AECOM demonstrates the power of our connected expertise and is further evidence that these are the kinds of problems AECOM is built to take on and solve. We’re excited to be part of Hyperloop One’s efforts to create impactful use cases for a technology that can transform what it means to get from point A to B anywhere in the world.”

The winning routes connect 53 urban centers and nearly 150 million people representing Canada, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their combined distance spans 6,628 km (4,121 miles). They are:

Route Length (km) Length (miles) Urban Centers Population US Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh

Team: Midwest Connect 785 488 3 13,800,000 US Dallas-Laredo-Houston Team: Texas Triangle 1030 640 5 18,771,000 US Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo Team: Rocky Mountain Hyperloop 580 360 10 4,831,000 US Miami-Orlando Team: Miami/Orlando Hyperloop 414 257 2 8,500,000 India Bengaluru-Chennai Team: AECOM India 334 208 6 17,710,000 India Mumbai-Chennai Team: Hyperloop India 1102 685 10 43,190,000 UK Edinburgh-London Team: HypED 666 414 4 19,151,514 UK Glasgow-Liverpool Team: Northern Arc 545 339 6 9,715,488 Mexico Mexico City-Guadalajara Team: Mexloop 532 330 4 33,530,000 Canada Toronto-Montreal Team: HyperCan 640 400 3 13,326,000

With Hyperloop One, passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. The company made history this summer with the successful completion of the world’s first-full scale Hyperloop test, achieving record test speeds.