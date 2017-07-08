Hyperloop One completes its second phase of testing

On July 29, 2017, Hyperloop One completed Phase 2, achieving historic test speeds traveling nearly the full distance of the 500-meter DevLoop track in the Nevada desert. The Hyperloop One XP-1, the company’s first-generation pod, accelerated for 300 meters and glided above the track using magnetic levitation before braking and coming to a gradual stop.

During phase 2, Hyperloop One achieved record speeds, in a tube depressurized down to the equivalent of air at 200,000 feet above sea level. All components of the system were successfully tested, including the electric motor, advanced controls and power electronics, custom magnetic levitation and guidance, pod suspension and vacuum system.

With Hyperloop One, passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.

“We’ve proven that our technology works, and we’re now ready to enter into discussions with partners, customers and governments around the world about the full commercialization of our Hyperloop technology,” said Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd. “We’re excited about the prospects and the reception we’ve received from governments around the world to help solve their mass transportation and infrastructure challenges.”

Phase 2 vs. Phase 1