Hexcel to supply carbon NCF to Mubea Carbo Tech for new supercar

Hexcel (Stamford, Conn.) has been awarded a first-time contract by Mubea, a Tier 1 in the automotive industry with a dedicated division for the manufacture of composite parts. Under the terms of the agreement, Hexcel will supply Mubea Carbo Tech with HiMax non-crimp fabric (NCF) for the manufacture of carbon fiber monocoque chassis. The monocoques will be manufactured by resin transfer molding (RTM) and use several different textile formats. Hexcel’s contract covers the delivery of the key materials for the full multi-year program duration.

To support the contract, Hexcel will invest in a new non-crimp fabric line at its Leicester, UK site. The fabrics produced on this new line will provide numerous benefits including reduced scrap, higher material quality and larger roll sizes.