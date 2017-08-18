Hexagon Composites delivers hydrogen cylinders for Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck

Hexagon Composites' (Aalesund, Norway) subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has completed the development and initial deliveries of storage tanks for a Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck proof-of-concept, powered by hydrogen gas. Toyota Motor North America Research and Development (TMNA R&D, Ann Arbor, Mich.) has received the first hydrogen tanks to be used for its heavy-duty fuel cell truck project.

Recently, Toyota unveiled the fuel cell truck proof-of-concept as part of a feasibility study by the Port of Los Angeles, supporting the Port's efforts to reduce harmful emissions.

"Toyota's proof-of-concept is further confirmation that fuel cell applications continue to expand. Feasibility demonstrations show local and international communities that hydrogen fuel is available and ready to reduce emissions while nurturing energy independence." says Rick Rashilla, vice president of hydrogen products of Hexagon Lincoln. "We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring to our customers."

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in a wide range of applications, and can be easily stored on a large scale. The life cycling properties of type 4 composite pressure cylinders, with plastic liners and carbon fiber structure, make them more suitable for storage of hydrogen than metal lined alternatives.