Henkel starts construction of new aerospace production facility in Spain

Henkel Corp. (Dusseldorf, Germany) adhesive technologies business unit has started the construction of a new production facility for aerospace applications at the Henkel site in Montornès del Vallès (Montornès), Spain. The new line will serve the growing demand for high-impact solutions supporting key trends in the global aerospace industry such as lightweighting and automation. The facility will include new buildings and equipment for additional production and warehouse capacities. The first customer deliveries are projected for 2019.

“The global demand for passenger aircraft is expected to double by 2034, making this a very attractive growth market for us,” says Jan-Dirk Auris, executive vice president of Henkel adhesive technologies. “Aircraft manufacturers and their suppliers are ramping up capacities to support this significant increase in the build rate. Our investment in Montornès will provide additional production capabilities in order to further support global growth in the aerospace market. We believe that our high-impact materials and our expertise are essential for our customers to effectively increase efficiency and to respond to the key market trends.”

Henkel Adhesive Technologies is well-established within the Montornès site, which includes a production facility that caters to the automotive industry. Additionally, Montornès’ proximity to several sites belonging to global key customer Airbus make it the ideal location for Henkel’s European hub for the aerospace industry.

Due to the increasing global demand for modern aircraft, manufacturers are working intensively on using automation to accelerate their production processes. With the new plant in Montornès, Henkel Adhesive Technologies will further support the process and cost efficiency of its customers by leveraging its broad experience with the automotive industry and its innovation capabilities for high-quality products.