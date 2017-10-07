Gurit signs licensing agreement for Armacell’s ArmaFORM PET GR technology

Gurit has signed a licensing contract with the Armacell Group, via Armacell License Services S.C.S., Luxembourg. As part of the contract, Gurit will be granted a global license for the patented ArmaFORM PET GR technology from Armacell until the expiry of the patent rights for an undisclosed license fee.

The ArmaFORM PET GR foam core technology enables manufacturing of extruded PET foam from 100% recycled (post-consumer) PET materials. The patented technology is widely recognized and supports customers across industries in their endeavor to increase usage of sustainable advanced composite materials across applications.

“The combination of the PET capacity and technology that we have acquired in Volpiano, Italy, at the end of 2016 paired with Gurit's existing production and the new licensing contract for the Armacell foam technology represents a major step forward in our offering to our global customer base,” says Rudolf Hadorn, CEO of Gurit.

“As the inventors of the ArmaFORM PET GR technology, we have been able to provide a unique product range to customers across the globe. We are happy to see Gurit utilize our technology thereby increasing Armacell’s contribution to a greener tomorrow,” says Bart Janssen, vice president engineered foams of Armacell.