Gurit completes acquisition of PH Windsolutions

Gurit (Zurich, Switzerland) has successfully completed acquisition of PH Windsolutions (Montreal, Canada) , which was announced in April. As part of the transaction, the newly founded Gurit Tooling (Americas) Inc. has successfully closed the acquisition of PH Windsolutions Inc.’s business and Gurit Holding AG has acquired all the shares in PH Windsolutions BV which is being rebranded Gurit Tooling (Netherlands) BV.

With the conclusion of the transaction, Gurit Tooling is now operating out of four operations centers: Taicang (China), Montreal (Canada), Szczecin (Poland) and Losser (The Netherlands). The acquisition is to further strengthen the Gurit Tooling technology position, addressable customer base as well as market presence and service capability worldwide. It also adds a highly qualified team to the successful Gurit Tooling business.

PH Windsolutions specializes in innovative wind blade mold automation systems of latest generation (mold turning systems, mould alignment and clamping systems, mold heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing automation systems. For instance, Boeing is building its composite wing center for their 777X airplane in Washington State and on their Facebook page, they showcase the work station that features PH Windsolutions’ automation.