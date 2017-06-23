GKN Aerospace continues as a key Gulfstream supplier

For over two decades, GKN Aerospace (Redditch, UK) has been a supplier to Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. (GAC) on all of the company’s large- and ultra-large-cabin programs, including the latest G500 and G600 business jet programs.



GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business began participating in Gulfstream’s business jet programs in 1993. Activities started with the design and build of the empennage and thermoplastic floor panels for the GV, followed by the common rudder for the G450/G550. Today, GKN Aerospace manufactures a range of products including state-of-the-art lightweight thermoplastic solutions for every Gulfstream large and ultra-large cabin aircraft.

Program involvement includes: