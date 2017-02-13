Formaplex expands its coating capabilities

Related Topics: Automotive Composites

Formaplex (Hampshire, UK) announces a new £1.5 million ($1.8 million) investment to increase capacity and broaden its finishing capabilities. Two semi-automated paint lines are now fully operational at its new manufacturing facilities at Voyager Park. The new paint facility is tailored to suit performance requirements for the automotive market. Under floor conveyor systems with fully extracted and balanced floors are incorporated within the multi-chamber spray booths, which house designated preparation, cleaning, paint and drying areas and integrated baking ovens.

Collectively, the company’s semi-automated paint lines house up to 90 wagons for continuous spraying operations.

Formaplex specializes in small and medium batch runs with the flexibility to use various paint systems to exact customer specification. The expanded facility allows even greater operational flexibility to paint bespoke and short-run special projects. Its new paint facilities are supported by an addition six climate-controlled spray booths/drying ovens which are integrated alongside the company’s manufacturing facilities to ensure the highest quality and rapid turnaround.

“The investment in our new paint facility will ensure we have the additional capacity to continue to provide our services and world class products to our expanding blue-chip customer base,” says Russ Hammacott, director of Formaplex.