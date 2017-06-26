FlexSys Inc., Ridge Corp. partner to advance aerodynamic technology

Composite morphing wing designer FlexSys (Ann, Arbor, Mich.) has partnered with Ridge Corp. (Pataskala, Ohio), maker of tractor-trailer aero, to improve fuel efficiency of heavy trucks. FlexSys has been developing advanced aircraft wing technologies with the Air Force Research Laboratories for the past 16 years and has validated their concepts through ongoing NASA flight tests on a Gulfstream business jet. The patented technology involves variable-geometry control surface mechanisms that use the inherent flexibility of aerospace materials to continuously reshape optimal aerodynamic profiles.

“Ridge’s goal is to incorporate this new technology as a complement to our own engineering expertise and our ability to quickly move new technologies to market,” says Ridge Corp.’s CEO Gary Grandominico. The two companies have agreed to join forces to combine the latest aerospace technologies with the real-world requirements of the trucking industry. “We have found a strong partner in Ridge Corp. and are looking forward to applying our technology to the field of truck aerodynamics,” FlexSys COO Dave Hornick. The team’s goal is to produce resilient, low- complexity, cost-effective devices that improve fuel saving over currently available technologies.