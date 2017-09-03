First delivery of Novator drilling systems to Boeing’s 777X

Related Topics: Aerospace Composites

Novator (Stockholm, Sweden) announced the first delivery of its portable orbital drilling systems to Boeing’s 777X production line has been finalized. The delivery will be followed by others during 2017. The company stated that the “main driving force behind using orbital drilling is the introduction of new, materials such as carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), and Titanium, materials in which many companies today are facing great challenges when drilling."

“We are very satisfied that Boeing has chosen to follow up on the success with the 787 Dreamliner and use our drilling equipment also when making the 777X. We are looking forward to support the manufacturing of this magnificent new aircraft for many years to come.” says Hans-Petter Andersson, Novator’s CEO.