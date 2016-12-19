First carbon fiber-intensive 2017 Ford GT rolls off the production line

The first road-going version of the all-new carbon fiber-bodied 2017 Ford GT rolled off the production line on Friday, Dec. 16, heralding the beginning of production of the long-awaited car. Ford is manufacturing the cars at a low-volume assembly facility at Multimatic in Markham, Ontario. Anchored by a carbon fiber passenger cell, the GT features aluminum front and rear subframes encapsulated in structural carbon fiber body panels. In May, Ford Motor Co. (Dearborn, Mich.) says the carbon fiber-bodied Ford GT will offer an all-new carbon fiber wheel , further improving the drive and handling characteristics of Ford’s all-new supercar.

The Ford GT was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January 2015.

Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development, and chief technical officer, marked Friday’s milestone by driving a Ford GT off the assembly line.

“When we kicked off 2016, we had two primary objectives for our Ford GT supercar – to excel at Le Mans, and to start deliveries before year-end,” says Nair. “We’ve achieved both.”

“For everyone involved in designing and developing this car, including all of our employees and suppliers, this is a moment to celebrate,” he says. “The all-new Ford GT is a showcase of our strength in innovation and our commitment to delivering more for our customers – especially related to light-weight materials, aerodynamics and EcoBoost engine technologies.”