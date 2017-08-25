Fiberline Composites, Schöck AG establish joint venture

Fiberline Composites A/S and the German supplier of building components and systems Schöck AG have formed a joint venture focused on glass fiber for reinforcement of concrete. The joint venture will establish a new factory in Halle, Germany.

The establishment of the new joint venture marks the culmination of a partnership that goes back more than 15 years. Fiberline and Schöck had previously jointly created Combar as a non-corrosive and ultra-strong alternative to traditional concrete reinforcement. Over the years, Combar has gained ground in more and more markets. Today, Fiberline not only manufactures the product, but also markets and sells it in North America, while Schöck is responsible for marketing and sales in the rest of the world.

"With the ambitious growth plans which Fiberline has made for the years ahead we need to free up capacity for other products here in Middelfart, Denmark. With the strong support of our partner Schöck we also see the opportunity to further accelerate the development of the Combar product for the benefit of our customers through a dedicated production setup,” stated Fiberline's CEO Peter Thorning.

The new joint venture and the future factory will be sited in Halle, Germany – the same location where Schöck today produces some of the components used in Combar. The factory is expected to start production in 2019, and until that time overall Combar production will continue to take place in Middelfart. This production will thereafter gradually be reduced in favor of additional products of the kind for which Fiberline is experiencing particularly heavy demand: reinforcement profiles for wind turbine blades, profiles for windows, doors and facades, and structural profiles for load-bearing constructions.