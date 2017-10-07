FACC signs multi-year Rolls-Royce contract for engine composites

FACC AG (Ried im Innkreis, Austria) has signed a new contract with Rolls-Royce (London, UK) for the supply of composite components. “We are pleased to see our relationship with Rolls-Royce continue with this multi-year contract,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC AG.

"With an emphasis on investing in innovative manufacturing technologies and developing a cost competitive global supply chain, FACC has worked diligently to align with Rolls-Royce's production requirements on all major platforms,” says Günter Nelböck, vice president of engine & nacelles of FACC AG. The new agreement continues a long-standing relationship between FACC and Rolls-Royce. FACC currently provides a number of composite components and systems for Rolls-Royce.