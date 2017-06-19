FACC extends CSeries composites contract with Bombardier

Aerocomposites specialist FACC AG (Ried im Innkreis, Austria) announced at the Paris Air Show on June 19 that it will produce the composite wing-to-body fairings for Bombardier Aerospace’s new CSeries family of regional aircraft. The contract will be worth up to €100 million in sales.

The original contract covered the development of the wing-to-body fairings, the production of the initial samples, approval testing and the delivery of aerodynamic fairings for the first 10 aircraft from the CSeries family. Based on this initial success and the good business relation between the parties over the years, Bombardier has chosen FACC for mid-term CSeries production.

FACC already provides the wing-to-body fairings for the Global 7000 and Global 8000 aircraft and will now equip CSeries models CS100 and CS300. “Over the years, we have gained a great deal of experience in the production of wing-to-body fairings in various aircraft programs. This has allowed us to incorporate numerous innovations into the C Series components, which will reduce the weight considerably and improve the performance of the components,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC AG. “The fact that our long-standing customer Bombardier has now decided to extend the collaboration underlines our close partnership and bears testament to our performance over the years.”

The wing-to-body fairings, featuring sandwich and monolithic carbon fiber composite structures, are aerodynamic systems attached to the underside of the aircraft’s fuselage. Their shape has been designed to minimize the aerodynamic resistance of the aircraft. Furthermore, the fairings protect the aircraft systems against in-flight damage caused by bird strikes.

The wing-to-body fairings are produced in the aerostructures plant in St. Martin, Austria. The series production of the components will provide long-term work for 50 people at FACC.