FACC announces new contract with Airbus for interiors

Airbus’ (Toulouse, France) new “Airspace“ cabin in the A320 family will include overhead stowage compartments and ceiling panels from FACC AG (Reid im Innkreis, Austria). FACC has concluded a contract with Airbus that provides for a supply volume worth more than 500 million Euro, continuing decades of cooperation for the delivery of cabin interiors.

“In addition to a high level of comfort and sufficient space, the most important aspects of a passenger cabin are low weight, convenient handling, low operating costs and high reliability,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC. “We strive to meet these requirements through consistent research work and by developing innovative and lightweight solutions creating more space in the cabin. With the new ‘Airspace’ cabin, Airbus offers its passengers an exceptional feel-good ambience. We are particularly happy that the Austrian high-tech enterprise FACC gets the chance to support this level of comfort by contributing technological advances for the A320 family.”

Apart from its unique aesthetics, the “Airspace” cabin concept launched by Airbus at the Paris Airshow 2017 offers passengers a maximum of comfort and more space, part of Airbus's passenger-friendly cabin development. According to the present contract FACC will develop, in close cooperation with Airbus, the so-called “Airspace XL Bins,” the largest overhead stowage compartments in the category of short and medium-haul aircraft, with series production to start in 2018. The newly designed overhead stowage compartments will offer space for eight instead of previously five items of baggage. Furthermore, the luggage pieces may be up to 61 x 40.6 x 25.4 cm in size and thus significantly larger than before. In addition, FACC will deliver the ceiling panels, which, apart from their common function as paneling, will also provide for uniform illumination in the cabin. FACC innovations such as the new and improved combination of different materials and manufacturing technologies enable FACC to offer, together with Airbus, a product with significantly increased stowage as well as improved component weight.

FACC is currently working on the detailed development of the individual components. From 2019 onward, Airbus will offer the new “Airspace XL Bins” for the A320 aircraft to the airlines as an alternative interior to the current versions, which are also manufactured by FACC. Owing to the great demand, the present order level of the A320 family is more than 5,000 aircraft. Moreover, the airlines may order the new “Airspace” cabin also to be upgraded in existing aircraft, of which currently more than 7,300 are operated by airlines.

FACC AG is one of the world’s leading companies in the design, development and production of advanced fiber reinforced composite components and systems for the aviation industry. Their range of products extends from structural components for the fuselage and wings to engine components and complete passenger cabins for commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters. FACC is a supplier to all large aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Sukhoi, and COMAC, as well as for engine manufacturers and sub-suppliers of manufacturers. In the business year of 2016/17, FACC achieved a turnover of 705.7 million Euros. The company currently employs around 3,400 employees worldwide. Further information: www.facc.com.