FAA Composite Certification Tutorial

This complimentary tutorial on August 21 will feature content typically covered in the CMH-17 certification tutorial, which includes a detailed review of the content in FAA Advisory Circular 20-107B. It will be instructed by Cindy Ashforth, FAA Senior Technical Specialist for Advanced Composite Materials.

The tutorial covers the basics of FAA composites certification for design, production, and airworthiness approvals and requirements relevant to composite materials and structures. Attendees will gain an overall understanding of aircraft certification and substantiation and will benefit from opportunities to interact with other attendees. The tutorial complements and extends the topics in CMH-17 Volume 3, Chapter 3 by providing added content depth. The tutorial emphasizes:

Structural substantiation and proof of structure of type design

Production support

Manufacturing defect disposition

Continued operational safety

Additional material will discuss newer industry engineering guidelines and regulatory guidance and policy such as:

Bonded repair size limits

Damage threats

High energy wide area blunt impact (HEWABI)

Fatigue and damage tolerance

When: Monday, August 21 , 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: National Center for Aviation Training, Student Center 4004 N. Webb Rd.

The tutorial is free, but attendees must register.