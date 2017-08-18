Employment opportunity: Regional Sales Manager

CPIC Fiberglass is seeking experienced composite and reinforced plastics personal adept in Technical Service and Sale of Glass Fiber materials. This includes continuous filaments materials, converted goods, and yarn based products. Experience with Thermoset and Thermoplastic resins, along with processing experience including RTM, spray up, injection molding and extrusion.

A minimum of 5 years experience with the referenced materials and processes is necessary. Corporate accounts and direct sales experience is a plus.

Competitive salary plus expenses and vehicle compensation.

Multiple territories available.

Please contact:

Creig Bowland

SE Regional Sales Manager

Cell 518-898-8893

creigbowland@cpicfiber.com

