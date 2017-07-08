Employment opportunity: R&D Leader

NRI is a cutting-edge manufacturer in field applied composite technology that strengthens our world’s infrastructure. We are a looking for a dynamic R&D leader that possesses both composite and aerospace composite design experience to take us to the next level. Along with technical knowledge you must be driven by our corporate values and have passion, a drive for excellence and leadership abilities.

10+ years of work experience

Masters or PHD preferred

Mechanical Engineering Degree

Materials science and understanding

Salary based on experience with huge potential for growth

We are willing to relocate the right candidate to Sunny South Florida.

Please contact Andrea Novak, HR Manager, at 561-683-6992 or send your resume to anovak@neptuneresearch.com.