Employment opportunity: CPIC NA Sales Manager

News Post: 7/5/2017

CPIC Fiberglass is seeking three employees involved in the technical sale of glass fiber materials for thermoset and thermoplastic processors.  A minimum of 5 years industry technical sales is preferred.  Customers would include firms involved in wet layup, RTM, spray up, weaving/converting, injection molding and extrusion.

Competitive salary, dependent on experience level, plus expenses and vehicle compensation.

Present territories include Midwest and Southwest and Northeast.

Timing: Immediate openings available.

Please contact:

Creig Bowland

Cell 518-898-8893

creigbowland@cpicfiber.com

Employment opportunity: CPIC NA Sales Manager

