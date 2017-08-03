Embraer rolls out the E195-E2

Related Topics: Aerospace Composites

On March 7, at the company's facilities in São José dos Campos, Embraer presented the largest aircraft of the second generation of the E2-Jets family, the E195-E2. With the first flight scheduled for the coming months, the jet is expected to enter into service in the first half of 2019.

The E195-E2 has three additional rows of seats, when compared to the current generation E195, and it can be configured with 120 seats in two classes of service, or up to 146 in a single class. The aircraft also has a significant increase in range of 450 nautical miles, which allows trips of up to 2,450 nautical miles. The E-Jets E2 will use composite materials for flight controls (flaps, ailerons, elevators, rudder, spoilers), landing gear doors, wing-fuselage fairing, radome, among others. The decision to not use composites on the wing primary structure was made after several trade studies that showed aluminum was clearly the most cost effective low risk alternative for these aircraft, CW reported in 2014.

The aircraft has a dedicated wing, with a reported “highest aspect ratio among single-aisle jets, increasing fuel efficiency.” Embraer applied over 17 million hours of flight experience on today's E-Jet fleet of over 1,300 units to come up with the optimal E2 design.

“We introduced in the proven E-Jets platform all new technologies that would add value to customers. One example is the fourth generation of fly-by-wire, which allowed a 20 percent reduction of the empennage area, minimizing drag and weight,” says Luís Carlos Affonso, COO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The airplane will save up to 24 percent in fuel and 20 percent in maintenance costs per seat, when compared to the current E195. A portion of these savings will be achieved with the new engine technology, but the greatest competitive advantage of the E195-E2 lies in the optimization of its structure and of its various systems.”

Embraer will use two aircraft for the E195-E2 certification campaign. The first prototype will be used for the aerodynamic and performance tests. The second prototype, which will also make its inaugural flight by the end of this year, will be used for the validation of maintenance tasks and of the interior.

Since its launch, the E2 program has reached 690 commitments, 275 of which are firm orders and 415 of which are options and purchase rights, from both airline customers and leasing companies. Currently, the E-Jets are operating with about 70 customers in 50 countries.

With an investment of $1.7 billion, the E2 program was launched in June 2013.