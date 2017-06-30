Element completes Exova acquisition

Element Materials Technology (London) has completed the acquisition of UK-based Exova PLC, which joins together two testing companies to create a single global testing organization. The combined company, which is majority owned by Bridgepoint, an international private equity firm, now has more than 6,200 employees and will operate in the future as Element Materials Technology. The new Element Group will consist of 200 laboratories located in more than 30 countries.

It is expected that the combined group will deliver in excess of $700 million in annual revenues and serve more than 40,000 customers worldwide.

Element will continue under the leadership of CEO and President Charles Noall, alongside an Executive Team formed from senior management from both companies.

Commenting on the acquisition, Charles Noall said: “We have a clear strategy for growth and this acquisition is a major milestone for Element.

Our ambition is to enhance our ability to support customers across their worldwide pograms. With more laboratories and even greater technical strength, our combined company has the scale, capacity and expertise to service the increasingly diverse needs of our clients.

The combined group is the leading testing provider in the global aerospace and oil and gas sectors, a market leader in European fire and building safety and the US transportation and automotive testing market. Our focus will be to maintain these positions as well as explore the many new market opportunities now open to us.”