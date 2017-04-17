Related Topics:
Dr. Robert Yancey has launched CompForte, a new consulting business that is focused on helping companies transition from traditional materials and manufacturing to advanced materials and manufacturing. He will particularly focus on transitions from metals to composites and from machining, casting, forging and molding to additive manufacturing. More details can be viewed at www.compforte.com.
Editor PickStratasys launches carbon fiber-filled nylon 3D printing material
The FDM Nylon 12CF with high stiffness-to-weight ratio is capable of replacing metal components in a range of prototyping, tooling and end-use applications.
News
Henkel starts construction of new aerospace production facility in Spain
Toho Tenax produces carbon fiber part for Porsche
Stratasys launches carbon fiber-filled nylon 3D printing material
Dr. Robert Yancey launches new composites consulting business