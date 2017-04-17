Dr. Robert Yancey launches new composites consulting business

Called CompForte, the business will focus on helping companies transition from traditional materials and manufacturing to advanced materials and manufacturing.

Dr. Robert Yancey has launched CompForte, a new consulting business that is focused on helping companies transition from traditional materials and manufacturing to advanced materials and manufacturing. He will particularly focus on transitions from metals to composites and from machining, casting, forging and molding to additive manufacturing. More details can be viewed at www.compforte.com

